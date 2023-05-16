Has everyone paid their bill?
The Klamath County Board of County Commissioners asked the question during their meeting Tuesday, May 16.
The bill in question is the tax bill which is part of Klamath County Code Chapter 603.
During the meeting, Klamath County Commissioners Dave Henslee and Kelley Minty spoke with Klamath County Tax Collector Rick Vaughn on the first quarter’s Transient Room Tax. Although the tax has generated a revenue of $442,364.44 for the county to be distributed amongst municipalities and organizations throughout the county, the collection is down 19 percent due to one “significant” provider.
Vaughn explained to the board that if the provider had been current, the collection would be roughly 13 percent down and that the provider is behind on two-quarters worth of payments equaling “north of $100,000.”
Minty asked the tax collector what ability the county has to ensure collection and Vaughn answered, “We have liens against their personal property and have been looking into seizure procedures to take what equipment we can to satisfy the debt.”
Vaughn admitted that Klamath County isn’t the only county in Oregon that has trouble with the provider, but that they usually make good on the debts owed. “It’s just a strange way that they do business,” he said.
Due to legality, Vaughn was reluctant to say who the provider was, but the Herald & News, following the meeting, spoke with the Klamath County Clerk’s Office as all Claim of Liens are public knowledge and discovered the business in question is Shilo Inn.
Klamath County Code 603 states that any lodging provider who exercises occupancy for 30 days or less shall collect the transient lodging tax imposed which constitutes a debt owed by the operator to the county.
Also during the meeting, the board signed a resolution with the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office to adopt a new fee schedule for real property sales.
“Our fees haven’t been adjusted in over 4 years, and our fee [schedule] is behind other counties,” Sheriff Chris Kaber said. “Some [fees] have gone up and a few even went down.”
The commissioners during the meeting also agreed to accept professional audit services from Moss Adams that encompass Klamath County, the Klamath County Treasurer’s Investment Pool, the Klamath County Road Service District and the Pension Plan for Employees of Klamath County. The services are set for fiscal years 2023-25 with two optional one-year renewals with a fiscal impact of $717,520.
The meeting also saw a release of $456,700 worth of American Rescue Plan Act Grant funds to Klamath Film ($15,000) for the purchase of a portable screening facility that would be used to support a Movies in the Park program where Klamath Film states they have enough within their budget for eight screenings a year completely free to the public; Klamath Housing Authority ($400,000) to help offset costs in developing 22 acres of land for affordable housing; and to Walker Range Patrol Services ($41,700) to purchase and install a 500-gallon propane tank.
