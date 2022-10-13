The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new phone scam that’s been reported.
According to a press release, KCSO has seen a dramatic increase in reports of phone scams.
Some of these scams reference current or former KCSO employees and make statements about failure to appear for grand jury and demand money or the target would be arrested.
To avoid becoming a victim of scams look for the following possible indicators:
• Incoming calls from an outside area code, or foreign telephone number
• Requires you to send money for a prize or family member in trouble
• Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone
• Money is only accepted via wire transfer service
The Sheriff’s Office encourages all to share this information with friends and family members.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.