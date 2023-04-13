Fallon Murdock — a 14-year-old Keno girl near the Oregon-California border — died March 30.
Now, her mother — Ashley Gathard — wants answers and for those responsible for the girl’s death as well as the state’s child protective services agency — the Oregon Department of Human Services — to be held accountable.
“DHS messed up. They should have taken them out way sooner,” Gathard said of the state’s handling of the case, which involves four other children, and her daughter’s death.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the 14-year-old local girl’s death and potential squalid conditions where Murdock and four other children lived in Keno, southwest of Klamath Falls and approximately 10 miles from the California border.
“This is an ongoing investigation and the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has nothing to release at this time,” KCSO spokesman Brandon Fowler said.
According to the Associated Press, Heidi Vaughn, a protective services caseworker for Oregon child welfare, told a judge at a hearing earlier this month that the children did not attend school or receive medical care.
The parents were abusive and the home was “generally unsafe for any aged child,” she said, according to AP.
Gathard, who now lives in Wisconsin, said she gave up guardianship of Fallon and her 15-year-old brother, Matixx Murdock, in 2009. She said the kids were living with her ex-husband, Chris Murdock, and his current wife, Karana Murdock.
Gathard said Chris Murdock is the biological father of Matixx but was not the biological father of Fallon. Chris and Karana Murdock adopted Fallon Murdock, according to The Oregonian, which first reported on the case.
Gathard said she is seeking counsel for potential legal action against the state agency as well as others potentially involved in her daughter’s death. She is also seeking custody of her 15-year-old son.
“I’m fighting for him,” Gathard said.
Barbie Campbell, Fallon’s great aunt, said she and the girl’s maternal grandmother had contacted the Oregon Department of Health Services multiple times throughout a four-year period with concerns about the living conditions and treatment of the children.
“I filed multiple cases with children’s services to have them investigated,” Campbell told the Herald & News.
Campbell said she also contacted the Oregon State Police for a wellness check on the kids but was told that was done via telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really sad,” Campbell said of Fallon’s death and how it was handled by DHS.
The Oregon State Police has not yet responded to questions about the case. DHS — which oversees child welfare cases statewide — also declined comment on the case and its handling.
“Anytime a child dies it is a tragedy for their family, friends and community. As I am sure you can appreciate, due to child privacy laws we cannot comment on, or even confirm or deny the existence of child welfare cases,” DHS spokesman Jake Sutherland said in a statement to the Herald & News.
Sutherland said concerns about child abuse and kids’ safety can be reported using Oregon’s Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233.
Chris and Karana Murdock could not be reached for comment.
The four remaining children, ages 6, 9, 12 and 15, have been placed in the custody of paternal grandparents — Bonnie and Ken Murdock, according to Gathard and reports by the Oregonian and AP.
When reached by telephone by the Herald & News, Bonnie Murdock, who works at the Klamath County Justice Court, declined comment — including on any potential interactions with DHS and concerns raised by Gathard about those potential interactions.
Gathard said she learned of her daughter’s death March 31. She and Campbell said they were told by officials that preliminary indications showed Fallon had murky spinal cord fluid. That could be an indication of spinal meningitis.
But Gathard, who lives in Janesville, Wis., and drove to Oregon for a vigil for Falllon on Saturday, April 8, said she was told it will take more time to get full cause of death results.
“Her toxicology results are still four months out,” Gathard told the Herald & News.
“I haven’t seen [my children] for a long time,” Gathard said. “I had no clue any of this was going on and now I’m finding out all these stories.”
The Oregonian reported Fallon was found unresponsive in a bathtub in an outbuilding on the Murdocks’ property. The publication also cites unsanitary conditions and potential drug use — including crystal meth — at the southern Oregon property.
Campbell and Gathard are hoping to shine light on Fallon’s death to help improve the protection of children — including for families with similar concerns about state and local agencies.
“She’s going to be heard,” Campbell said of the 14-year-old girl. “She’s not going to die in vain.”