Autie Carlisle is looking for people in the Butte Valley and Tulelake Basin with stories to tell.

Carlisle, 34, who grew up in Mount Shasta City and returned to Siskiyou County after a decade as a fashion designer in San Francisco and New York and says she is “much happier,” is touring areas of the county for Shasta Stories, which she hopes will become a 12-part documentary series about people and places in “nooks and crannies” throughout Siskiyou County.


