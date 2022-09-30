Klamath County Public Health has scheduled many clinics for residents to receive the newest COVID-19 booster and/or the flu vaccine.
The upcoming COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics are:
Klamath County Public Health has scheduled many clinics for residents to receive the newest COVID-19 booster and/or the flu vaccine.
The upcoming COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics are:
• 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Downtown Klamath County Library (126 S. Third St., Klamath Falls)
• 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center (2045 Arthur St., Klamath Falls)
• 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the South Suburban Branch Library (3625 Summers Lane, Klamath Falls)
• 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Crescent Community Club (420 Crescent Cutoff Road, Crescent)
A limited number of food boxes will be available at each location. Vaccination is not required to receive a food box.
These fast facts have been provided by Klamath County Public Health:
• Vaccination is free. No insurance is needed.
• It is both safe and recommended to get your COVID-19 booster and the annual flu shot together, but it’s not required.
• Boosters will be bivalent, with manufacturer depending upon available supply. Booster eligibility includes having been last vaccinated, including other boosters, at least two months ago.
• If your family isn’t vaccinated yet, people ages 12 and older can get started on the original COVID-19 vaccine series, but won’t be able to get the bivalent booster just yet.
There are also clinics scheduled to provide only COVID-19 vaccinations.
The COVID-19 vaccine only clinics are:
• 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Klamath County Public Health Annex
• 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Klamath County Public Health Annex
• 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Klamath County Public Health Annex
• 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Klamath County Public Health Annex
The Annex is located at 3314 Vandenberg Road, Klamath Falls. Pediatric and adult primary vaccines will all be available — Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax. Boosters will be bivalent, with manufacturer depending upon available supply.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.