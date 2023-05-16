Ford Scholars 2023 - 1

Ford Scholars 2023

 submitted

Seven Klamath County School District seniors — two from Lost River, two from Henley, one from Mazama, one from Bonanza and one from Chiloquin — have been selected for four-year Ford Family Foundation Scholarships that will pay for 90 percent of their unmet college costs.

The recipients are Mazama senior Natalie Norris, Bonanza senior Yahir Raygoza Cortez, Chiloquin senior Anastasia Shanks, Henley seniors Michelle Bonilla Gonzalez and Kaylee Haddox, and Lost River seniors Daniela Valadez Perez and Isaac Hernandez.

Tags