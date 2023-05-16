Seven Klamath County School District seniors — two from Lost River, two from Henley, one from Mazama, one from Bonanza and one from Chiloquin — have been selected for four-year Ford Family Foundation Scholarships that will pay for 90 percent of their unmet college costs.
The recipients are Mazama senior Natalie Norris, Bonanza senior Yahir Raygoza Cortez, Chiloquin senior Anastasia Shanks, Henley seniors Michelle Bonilla Gonzalez and Kaylee Haddox, and Lost River seniors Daniela Valadez Perez and Isaac Hernandez.
The Ford Scholars Program is a highly selective scholarship that is awarded to students from Oregon and Siskiyou County, California who are planning to complete a four-year degree at a college in their home state. The scholarship amount varies by student, providing 90% of unmet need, up to $40,000 a year, based on their college’s cost of attendance.
Of 6,000 applicants, about 200 are selected for interviews. Of those, around 125 students from Oregon and 14 students from Siskiyou County, Calif., are selected based on exceptional academic and personal potential and motivation to succeed in college. Awardees also must demonstrate care for their community, a strong work ethic, leadership potential, and an overall outstanding character.
Meet KCSD’s Ford Scholars:Future/college plans: Attend Oregon State University to earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in aerospace.
Career plans: Become a mechanical engineer at a big company like NASA or Boeing.
GPA: 4.0
Community involvement: Kaylee is a Chief Science Officer for her high school. “I spread STEM awareness through hands-on projects by running the Henley Elementary School Robotics Club. I teach 5th- and 6th-graders different aspects of robotics through hands-on building, sketching, coding, driving, and teamwork. With the help of engineering teacher, Dr. Kristi Lebkowsky, and peers, we organized teacher workshops on how to use robotics in their classrooms, bringing robotics to six different schools.” Kaylee also has mentored at Henley Middle School, volunteered at STEM camps, and helped at local food banks.
School involvement/activities: Robotics, varsity tennis, JV cross country, math club, engineering club, National Honor Society and debate. “Last year, I was a part of the Robotics team that went to VEX Worlds (an international competition) for the first time in Henley’s history, and this year, my team made it again.”
In 10 years: “In 10 years, I see myself living in a big city like Seattle or Portland and having secured a job as a mechanical engineer. I also see myself continuing to advocate STEM in grade schools.”
Biggest challenge: “My biggest challenge was attending a new school during my junior year of high school. Trying to fit in with my peers who have lived in the Klamath area their whole lives was hard. Fortunately, at the end of my junior year, I met my two best friends, Casey Durant and Ryan Orr, and I don’t know what I would do without them.”
Favorite class: Engineering Design/Development
Parents: John Haddox and Elizabeth HaddoxLost River Jr/Sr High School
Future/college plans: Attend Oregon Institute of Technology and work towards a bachelor’s degree in nursing and later pursue a career in this field.
Career plans: Pursue a career in the nursing field.
GPA: 3.95
Community involvement: Throughout her high school journey, Daniela has accumulated more than 500 hours of community service hours through different community service opportunities including volunteering at Vacation Bible School, Migrant Summer School, and at community Pioneer Dinners.
School involvement/activities: Active member and vice president of Lost River’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) program, and a state FBLA officer for two consecutive years. She served as the 2021-2022 Oregon FBLA Vice President of Membership and as the 2022-2023 Vice President of Media. Daniela also participated in the Leo’s Club, helping with community events such as the Crab Feed and Potato Festival. She played softball her junior year and soccer her senior year. She has been a Kindness Club member for the past two years.
In 10 years: “In 10 years, I hope to be working as a nurse at Sky Lakes Medical Center, living in my own house/apartment, and supporting my parents with their living expenses.”
Biggest challenge: “My biggest challenge was accepting that I do not have a Social Security number and that my options are more limited to those who do.”