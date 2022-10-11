Recovery Coin

In this file photo, a long-standing member of Alcoholics Anonymous holds a sobriety coin.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Oregon needs to double the services it offers for substance abuse treatment, recovery and harm prevention, according to a new study by researchers at the Oregon Health and Science University and Portland State University School of Public Health.

The study, published Sept. 30, focused on three areas, including workforce, to understand the gaps and barriers to services. In the research, “substance” was defined as alcohol and other drugs including cannabis, but not tobacco/nicotine.

