Klamath IDEA’s May IDEA Talk will feature the story of Greg Newman and his varied entrepreneurial ventures.
According to a press release, while locally Newman is known as being the owner of Desert Lake Technologies, a biotechnology company specializing in blue green algae, his local endeavors represent only about 10 percent of his business activity across the globe.
“An experienced executive and serial entrepreneur, Newman has Fortune 500 executive management experience and has grown startups into multi-billion dollar exits,” the press release states. “Newman’s experience of bringing ideas to reality have spanned the globe and market sectors: from China to Chile and from Sierra Leone to Silicon Valley, Newman has founded technology companies, an energy development and mining company, a venture capital company, and more. Newman has rung the bell at NASDAQ and has been intimately involved in the IPO process multiple times.”
An avid traveler, adventurer, and skier, Newman, his wife, and youngest child made Klamath Falls their part-time home in 2014 and by 2017 decided it would be their full-time residence.
“I’m thrilled to have Greg share his vast entrepreneurial journey with the community. His is a story that spans both industries and the globe, one we don’t get to hear very often,” Klamath IDEA Director Kat Rutledge said in the press release.
Klamath IDEA is a community initiative committed to developing a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Klamath County to strengthen existing small businesses and innovators and inspire and support the emergence of new ones, the press release states. In that effort, entrepreneurial-minded informative talks modeled after TED Talks are held — known as IDEA Talks — to benefit business owners and entrepreneurs.
The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at Brevada Brewhouse. Food and one non-alcoholic drink ticket is included in the $20 per person admission. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking and the IDEA Talk will start at 6:15 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 40 and tickets must be purchased in advance at Facebook.com/KlamathIDEA or at KlamathIDEA.org on the calendar page.
According to the press release, the 2023 IDEA Talks season has been generously supported by the Klamath Community College Small Business Development Center, the City of Klamath Falls, Klamath County, the Ford Family Foundation’s Growing Rural Oregon program, and through Oregon State Lottery Funds administered by Business Oregon.