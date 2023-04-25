Greg Photo

Greg Newman, owner of Desert Lake Technologies, will be the featured speaker at the next IDEA Talk, slated for Wednesday, May 3 at Brevada Brewhouse.

 submitted

Klamath IDEA’s May IDEA Talk will feature the story of Greg Newman and his varied entrepreneurial ventures.

According to a press release, while locally Newman is known as being the owner of Desert Lake Technologies, a biotechnology company specializing in blue green algae, his local endeavors represent only about 10 percent of his business activity across the globe.

Tags