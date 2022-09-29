Bahai of Klamath Falls
Online meetings Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple
Regular mass at 10:30 a.m., Sunday. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m. evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, service at 10 a.m. Location: 310 S. Chiloquin Road
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Sermons and radio messages at www.lutherankf.org. Phone number is 541-884-1653. Location: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science
Service 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bookstore and library open Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Location: 806 Oak Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
Visit us Sunday mornings, in person or online at our YouTube channel through our website, kfnazarene.org at 10:45 a.m. Location: 2142 Carlson Drive.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
We welcome everyone to participate in the general conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This is a global, religious broadcast which aims to strengthen our relationships with Jesus Christ and experience peace, hope and joy that comes through following him. Broadcast times are Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sessions will be streamed live on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the General Conference YouTube channel.
Combine
Saturday Night Alive on Saturdays at 6 p.m., a celebration service led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Road.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Location: 2205 Wantland Ave.
Crossover
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. service on Sundays, at Rachel’s School of Dance. For information, call 541-891-0477. Location: 638 Klamath Ave.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday, Oct. 2, we continue our series in the Gospel of John at 10:45 a.m. with the message “Receiving Spiritual Sight,” from John 9:1-17. Open and interactive Bible study will be at 9:45 a.m. We welcome all to come worship with us. Visit evergreenbaptistfellowship.com or call 541-633-9244 for more information. Location: 7451 S. 6th St.
First Presbyterian
We invite everyone to join us for our 10 a.m. Sunday service, titled “Pulpit Supply." Sermons can be attended in-person or live, on klamathfpc.com. Location: 601 Pine St.
First United Methodist
On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m., Ken Usher's sermon will be based on scripture reading Psalm 8. Services are in-person or streamed live at www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC. All are welcome. Location: 230 N. 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
Available via Zoom, and for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont St.
Friends Church
We are an open, diverse, and affirming Quaker Meeting. Everyone is welcome. Worship begins at 10 a.m. The first Sunday of every month is unprogrammed worship; other Sundays are semi-programmed. A Zoom option is also available by emailing klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Visit our website or Facebook page for more information. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Glad Tidings Worship Center
Call 541-883-2200 for more information. Regular Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Lutheran
Saturday, Oct. 1, men's breakfast and Bible study begins at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, Heritage worship at 8:30 a.m., followed by Contemporary worship at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10:15 a.m., followed by a coffee/social hour. Mondays, youth group and confirmation class begins at 6:30 p.m. at Hope Community Center. Wednesdays, choir practice at 6 p.m. Thursdays, adult Bible study at 3 p.m.
Keno Christian Church
The public is invited to attend a week of presentations by speakers from various relief and development missions around the world. Presentations will be held Oct. 9 through Oct. 15 at the Keno Christian Church. The first speaker will begin at regular service on Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m., followed by another speaker that evening at the potluck, starting at 6 p.m. Jeff Green will speak remotely via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 10:30 a.m. A continental breakfast will precede him at 10 a.m. Carolee Hamilton will speak on Friday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 15, Troy and Alisa Sherman will begin their presentation at 10:30 a.m. Location: 15210 Riveredge Road, Keno
Klamath Falls Friends
Worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Everyone is welcome! To participate via Zoom, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
10:15 a.m. service Sunday. Visit klamathreformed.org. Location: 2901 S. 6th St.
Klamath Lutheran
Welcome to worship at Klamath Lutheran Church on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Children’s Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Visit klamathlutheran.org for access code to zoom services. Location: 1175 Crescent Ave.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. Visit www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428. Location: 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin.
Merrill Presbyterian
Worship and Sunday school for Oct. 2 is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Pastor Liz Arakelian’s sermon title is “Do Not Fear — Smyrna,” from scripture readings Isaiah 40:27-31 and Revelation 2:88-11. Wednesday, Oct. 5, there will be a potluck at 6 p.m., followed by "Revelation" Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Women’s Bible study on Jonah will be Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Food Connection will be on Friday, Oct. 30, at the church from 1 p.m. to 2:30p.m. Location: 210 W. 2nd St., Merrill.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian
10 a.m. service Sunday. Charles Charles will provide the music. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
New Life Christian
Services at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Coffee and refreshments before. Recently moved to Tenth Street and Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls, across street from Leap of Taste. “Little Sprouts” ministry includes children’s stories, activities. Pastor Clayton will preach on Matthew.
Nile Street Church of Christ
On Sundays, we offer Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. for all ages; 11 a.m. worship service with Neal Pace; and a 3 p.m. afternoon service. Wednesdays, at 10 a.m., ladies Bible study; 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Services online and on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for info. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian
Sunday, September 25, at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Aaron Beaty continues his sermon series on Paul’s first letter to Timothy, with his message “Warning about the Apostate” from Timothy 4:1-6. A time of fellowship will follow service. The Peace Ringers Hand Bell Choir will provide special music. Sermons and devotional aides can be accessed through our Facebook page or our website, peaceepc.com. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic
Regular services: Masses on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays through Fridays, at 8 a.m. Saturdays, at 4:30 p.m. (with Confession from 3 to 4 p.m.) and Sundays, at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call 541-884-4566 for information or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
Seventh-Day Adventist
Saturday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m., the worship message will be “Christ, Our Centerpiece," presented by Pastor Sarel Smit. Adult and children’s Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m. Meals will be available and community service will distribute personal care products and cleaning supplies Monday at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening worship at 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Sabbath service also live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main St.
St. Augustine Catholic
Location: 905 E. Front St., Merrill
St. Mark’s Anglican
Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Location: 1211 Main St.
St. Pius X Catholic
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. and Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Location: 4880 Bristol Ave.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Join us Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. in person at the Friends Church or via Zoom. This Social Justice Sunday we will begin a conversation about the UU 8th Principle, what it is and why it matters. The proposed principle focuses on intentionally dismantling racism and other oppression in ourselves and our communities. Service will be hosted by Julia. For information about church and services, visit https://uufkc.com. For Zoom link, email klamathuu@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
WestSide Community Church
Regularly scheduled Sunday services begin at 5:05 p.m. For more information, please call John Culver at (503) 260-8746. Location: 6601 Tingley Lane