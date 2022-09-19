Klamath County Jail
As of Monday morning, there were 105 persons in custody in Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in Klamath County
Thursday, Sept. 15
Francisco Javier Deleon-Gonzales; 33; Merrill; violation of restraining order; released after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bond.
Jordan River Walker Hewitt; 28; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of weapon; recklessly endangering; held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Patricia Lizet Mendez; 20; Klamath Falls; criminal mishcief, second degree; harassment; booked and released.
Leanna Rose Arnett; 41; Bly; parole violation; held without bond.
Trevor David Jones; 22; La Pine; five counts failure to appear; held in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Jose Eriberto Razon-Lorea; 36; Gresham; five counts failure to appear; held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
James Thomas Wozniak; 46; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bond.
Friday, Sept. 16
Timothy Wayne Hamilton; 44; Klamath Falls; DUII; reckless Driving; recklessly endangering; held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Walter Alvin Johnson; 58; Malin; two counts failure to appear; held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Gary Gordon Allen; 38; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bond.
Ryan Patrick Lynch; 39; disorderly conduct, second degree; held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Daniel Lee Taylor; 22; Klamath Falls; probation violation; held without bond.
Jesse Lenhart Wells; 21; La Pine; menacing; assault, fourth degree [domestic abuse] held in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Alexzander Thomas Orchard; 29; Newport, Wash.; attempt to elude police vehicle; reckless driving; fugitive from other state; held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Steven Timothy Glynn; 56; disorderly conduct, first degree; held in leiu of $10,000 bond.
Randy Joe PEaler; 42; Gilcrest; four counts failure to appear; attempt to elude police vehicle; reckless driving; recklessly endangering; criminal driving while suspstended/revoked; held in lieu of $70,000 bond.
James Solar Kirk; 44; Klamath Falls; probation violation; held without bond.
Ethan Kyle Pearcy; 32; Chiloquin; three counts assault, fourth degree [domestic abuse]; harassment; held in lieu of $48,000 bond.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Deana Patricia Burke; 50; Klamath Falls; assault, fourth degree [domestic abuse]; held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Kiel Wayne Martin; 39; Klamath Falls; two counts contempt of court; failure to appear; held in lieu of $160,000 bond.
James Christopher Huffman; 30; Klamath Falls; criminal mischief, second degree; held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Danielle Marie Baker; 38; Klamath Falls; theft, firt degre; released after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bond.
Jaygen Mathew Rossiter; 25; Klamath Falls; stalking; telephonic harassment; released after posting 10 percent of $3,000 bond.
Sunday, Sept. 18
David Robert Brown; 40; Klamath Falls; probation violation; held without bond.
Davante Michael Hunter; 19; Merrill; DUII; reckless driving; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, first degree; held in lieu of $27,500 bond.
Robert Ronald Joseph Long; 31; Klamath Falls; assault, fourth degree; resisting arrest; harassment; held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Felipe Caro; 30; Klamath Falls; felon in possession of weapon; carry concealed firearm; disorderly conduct, first degree; false report-initiating; held in lieu of $15,500 bond.
Alexis Kameko Rhea; 28; Shasta Lake, Calif.; six counts failure to appear; unauthorized use of motor vehicle; held in leiu of $15,000 bond.
Monday, Sept. 19
Tracy Lynn Lugo; 53; Klamath Falls; failure to appear; held in lieu of $5,000 bond.