The annual homecoming parade for Klamath Union High School will take place between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The procession begins at Spring Street, proceeds down Main Street, takes a turn on 2nd Street and disbands at Timbermill Drive. Traffic will not be permitted at these locations during this hour.
Live music at Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse starts at 6 p.m. and presents Robert Kerns.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Mia & Pia's presents Trivia! at 8 p.m., hosted by Karyn the Cranium.
KCEDA presents Oktoberfest 2022 at Bill Collier Ice Arena out at Running Y Ranch. The annual event begins at 2 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m. SMART Reading Program will have an area set up for games and activities for children and families from 2:30 to 6:30.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Live music at Mia & Pia's with Bonnie Hay starts at 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
Baldwin Hotel Nostalgia Concert Series continues with its second of four shows. This week's concert will feature Bonnie Hay. The concert begins at 6 p.m. A tour of the Baldwin Hotel museum will follow. The event is free.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Eberlein Avenue bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. for work crews. Traffic will be detoured to Washburn Way and South ALameda Avenue. Detour route will also include parts of Shasta Way and OR39.
Northbound lanes on Biehn Street Bridge will be closed between 6 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Traffic will be diverted to southbound lanes and two-way traffic.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Southbound traffic on Biehn Street Bridge will be closed between 6 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Traffic will be diverted to northbound lanes and two-way traffic.
Saturday, October 8
Community baby shower even, honoring expectant parents and families with children up to the age of one. Event takes place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Klamath Early Childhood Development Center, 2450 Summers Lane. Hosted by community partners.