LaVonne Griffin-Valade

LaVonne Griffin-Valade is Oregon’s new secretary of state, replacing Shemia Fagan.

 Courtesy of Governor's Office

Republican senators who walked away from this year’s legislative session will be barred from running for reelection next year, Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade announced Tuesday.

The conclusion, announced after months of speculation, might not be a surprise to voters who overwhelmingly voted last year to create consequences for legislative walkouts via Measure 113.

