State Senate Walkout

Oregon senators prepare for their floor session Tuesday, May 9 in Salem.

 Ben Botkin/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Six Republican and Democratic legislative leaders met Wednesday, May 10 to talk about the GOP-led Senate walkout, which continued for an eighth day after they talked.

“All six leaders agreed: We met, we had a conversation, we are planning on additional conversations,” legislative leaders said in a joint statement without elaborating.

