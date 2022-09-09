Natalie Wight mugshot

Natalie Wight

 Oregon's U.S. Attorney's Office

The U.S. Senate on Thursday, Sept. 8 confirmed Natalie Wight as Oregon’s next U.S. attorney, formally making her the top federal law enforcement official in the state.

Wight, a longtime federal prosecutor, has served as the court-appointed U.S. attorney since June, shortly after she was nominated by President Joe Biden.

