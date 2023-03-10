Jeff Merkley

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon

The Town Hall sessions scheduled in Lake and Klamath counties with U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) slated for this weekend have been postponed due to inclement weather.

An announcement from Merkley’s staff said “potentially hazardous weather conditions” present a cause for concern for the “safety of all who would be traveling to attend.”

