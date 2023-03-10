U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon
The Town Hall sessions scheduled in Lake and Klamath counties with U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) slated for this weekend have been postponed due to inclement weather.
An announcement from Merkley’s staff said “potentially hazardous weather conditions” present a cause for concern for the “safety of all who would be traveling to attend.”
Every year, Merkley goes on tour hosting a public Town Hall meeting in every Oregon county.
This weekend, Merkley had planned to visit to Lake County on Saturday, March 11 and Klamath County on Sunday, March 12.
Merkley’s Press Office announced Friday morning these events will be rescheduled and announced at a later date.
