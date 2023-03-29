An evening multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 shut down the road for a few hours before one lane was opened to traffic earlier this week.
At approximately 7:24 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, Oregon State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway at milepost 204 about one mile south of Chemult.
“The collision occurred when a southbound semi-truck lost control on the roadway due to ice,” according to an OSP log.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the semi-truck caught on fire.
The OSP log states that the semi-truck, driven by Gerardo M. Jacinto, 31, of Fresno, Calif., struck a northbound Kia Sportage, driven by Timothy M. Thompson, 71, of Richland, Wash. After the crash, the Kia came to a rest on the northbound shoulder.
Thompson and the occupants of the Kia were transported by ambulance to St. Charles Hospital in Bend for moderate injuries. The burned and damaged Kia was towed from the scene by Arrowhead Towing.
Curt Davey, of Bend, was traveling northbound from Weed in a semi-truck when the wreck occurred.
“I saw a thick plume of black smoke and then saw several vehicles coming to a stop in front of me,” Davey said. “I’m used to winter road closures so this was nothing new. It was still light out so seeing the smoke was unusual.”
Davey said he was stuck in traffic for about three and a half hours.
“When traffic started rolling, they first let southbound roll. Then northbound about 5 minutes later,” he said. “As I rolled into the south end of Chemult, there was a smoldering box trailer on the east side of the road, where it was bent to the ground in the middle. Most of the fire damage appeared on the back end of the trailer. Normally this would appear to be a brake fire but there’s no steep grade near by.”
Chemult Rural Fire Protection District and Central Cascades Fire and EMS tended to the semi-truck fire before ODOT removed the vehicle from the roadway, the OSP log stated. Dowell Towing later removed the remains of the semi-truck from the road.
Chemult Fire Chief Rusty Shield said there was too much damage caused by the fire to determine what the cause of the blaze might be.
“There was a lot of diesel spread around, so we feel that was the culprit. There was a spark or something,” Shield said. “We can’t really say because the truck was totally involved when we got there. It’s hard to get it down to one specific thing when there’s fuel everywhere, the vehicle was on fire when we got there and the fire had moved to the trailer.”
Brenda Ricks, of Chemult, said she heard the crash shortly after 7 p.m. from her home in the Lantern RV Park.
“When I looked down the road, I could see smoke and flames,” Ricks said. “Then suddenly the truck exploded.”
Ricks called 911 and said she helped block traffic so first responders could get to the scene.
“We could hear the commotion and see billows of smoke well into the night,” Ricks said. “The community really came together to help in this situation.”
ODOT crews were able to get one southbound lane open at 11:15 p.m. Crews remained on the scene until around 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.