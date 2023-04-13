While many improvements have been made to The Ross Ragland Theater since it’s renovation in 1989, this year sets an entirely novel precedent.

According to a press release, there’s been a lot of buzz in the community lately about the increased level of security at The Ross Ragland Theater. It hasn’t gone unnoticed — patrons have been seeing some new things crop up at shows recently, such as more uniformed security staff, security cameras, and even metal detectors. It’s had patrons wondering what prompted this seemingly sudden and noticeable increase in security.

Tags