While many improvements have been made to The Ross Ragland Theater since it’s renovation in 1989, this year sets an entirely novel precedent.
According to a press release, there’s been a lot of buzz in the community lately about the increased level of security at The Ross Ragland Theater. It hasn’t gone unnoticed — patrons have been seeing some new things crop up at shows recently, such as more uniformed security staff, security cameras, and even metal detectors. It’s had patrons wondering what prompted this seemingly sudden and noticeable increase in security.
“The reality is, we live in particularly interesting times. There’s been a decline in public safety all over, even in smaller communities like our own, even the neighborhood around us. There’s really no escaping the facts,” Ross Ragland Facility Systems Manager Chris Jones said. “There’s nothing in particular that has prompted these changes. It’s been cumulative over time. “
The Ross Ragland Theater and Cultural Center is constantly striving to improve the image the theater presents to the public, the press release states. Facility upgrades, fresh coats of paint, fresh carpets and landscaping — it all paints a picture of how the staff would like the theater to be perceived.
“The Ragland strives to be a portrait of professionalism, reception and hospitality,” the press release states. “Above all — the safety and security of the theater’s patrons, contributors, youth programs and community is paramount. The Ragland recently implemented new security measures that will help the theater ensure that they can continue to provide the community with the safest venue possible moving forward into an ever changing future.”
In the press release, Jones said that they’ve installed a 24/7 facility-wide state-of-the-art video surveillance system (36 cameras inside and out in total) complete with color night vision and real-time alerts, new security gates, added uniformed security staff, new informed signage and will even begin using walkthrough metal detectors very soon.
“We’ve already started using handheld metal detectors until we could fine-tune the logistics of the addition of walkthrough metal detectors and how that was going to work for us,” Jones said in the press release. “We do have a no firearms or weapons of any kind policy that we’re taking very seriously. The public response to these new changes has been largely very positive. Our patrons have been very accepting and understanding, and we sincerely thank them for that.
“Though we do understand that this has slowed things down a little bit when folks come to a show, we do want to reiterate that these new security measures are for everyone’s protection,” Jones continued. “We’ll be adding the larger walkthrough metal detectors very soon, and this will most certainly help facilitate a smoother process for us, and a more pleasant experience for our patrons. We’d also like to suggest that our patrons start arriving a little sooner rather than later when coming to a show. As a general rule of thumb, the doors open one hour before a show.
“Arrival anytime in the first half hour will greatly speed up the entry and seating process,” Jones said. “Waiting until the last minute is never really a good idea with things like this, especially if 200 patrons have the same idea and all show up at the same time. Lastly, we’d also strongly suggest that our patrons not bring firearms or weapons to a show, even if a patron is a concealed carry licensee. We do want it understood that we have a no exception policy. This alone will be the biggest factor in speeding up the entry and seating process.”
The Ross Ragland Theater & Cultural Center is located at 218 N. 7th St. in Klamath Falls.