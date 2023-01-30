A second local teenager faces a criminal assault charge related to an alleged hazing incident involving members of the Klamath Falls Falcons baseball team in August in Washington state.
A 15-year-old player on the team alleged that three of his older teammates accosted and tried to sexually humiliate him at a hotel room in Ephrata, Washington, during the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series.
The alleged victim and the alleged assailants are all students at Mazama and Henley high schools in the Klamath County School District. They also all play on high school sports teams.
Brody A. Hubble faces a fourth degree assault misdemeanor charge in Grant County District Court in Washington, according to court records.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to court records. An official with the Washington court said an attorney is not yet listed for Hubble.
Owen V. Cheyne, was previously charged in the alleged hazing incident — also with a similar fourth degree assault misdemeanor charge. His defense counsel declined comment on the specifics of the case.
Cheyne has initially pleaded not guilty. Fourth degree misdemeanor assault can result in up to 364 days in jail, a $5,000 fine and court-ordered counseling.
A third player involved in the alleged incident is being adjudicated as a juvenile.
The alleged victim and his mother had pushed for criminal charges to be brought in the incident. They have also retained civil counsel related to the hazing incident.
The Ephrata Police Department conducted an investigation and turned over its findings to Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae.
McCrae announced in November the initial charge against Cheyne and that the two others players were being treated as juveniles in the case.
The Hubble charge was posted in court records online earlier this month.
McCrae has not yet responded to requests for comment on the latest developments in the case.
The Falcons baseball team forfeited its last game of the Babe Ruth tournament after the incident. The team is not affiliated with the local school district.
The Klamath County School District has faced questions about allowing the students alleged in the hazing to continue to play on sports teams and attend school along with the alleged 15-year-old victim.
The district cited a federal educational privacy law related to students in declining comment.
“Because of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the Klamath County School District cannot comment on any actions taken with respect to individual students,” KCSD said in a statement.