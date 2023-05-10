PACIFIC CITY — Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is asking visitors to use caution and to stay away from the area where a second sinkhole has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area.

In a press release Tuesday, May 9, the department announced the second sinkhole was discovered Monday, May 8 about 10 inches away from the first, which appeared in January. The new sinkhole measures about 10 feet across and about 30 feet deep and developed within the safety fence of the first sinkhole in the northwest corner of the lower dune.

