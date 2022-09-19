On a warm August day, aquatic biologists Scott Girdner and Josh Sprague lie prone on the deck of the research vessel Neuston. Holding life jackets tented over their heads to block the sun’s glare, they gaze into the sapphire depths of Crater Lake, Oregon’s only national park. As they stare, Biological Science Technician Nate Akers operates a cable that lowers a black and white disk deep into the water.

“I’m out!” Sprague calls out, when he can no longer see the disk. Akers lowers the disk a few more meters, then starts pulling it back up.

