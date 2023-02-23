BONANZA — Fystin Qualls carefully sliced into the steak he and his classmates had prepared for their final exam. They marinated the meat in garlic, soy and Worcestershire sauce before pan-searing it, aiming for a medium rare finish.

The high school junior teamed up with seniors Kylie Basso and Gabby Keyes to make a meal out of five ingredients as part of the semester final in their food industry and science class at Bonanza Junior/Senior High School. Students had two days to plan and prepare a meal that included steak, cilantro, oranges, cauliflower and buttermilk. The meals were then given to school staff members to eat and judge.

