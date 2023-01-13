School Guidance

A Pride flag, Oregon flag and U.S. flag rest on a desk in the Oregon Capitol. The Oregon Department of Education recently issued new guidance for schools for supporting gender inclusivity among students and protecting the rights of students against gender discrimination.

 Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle

New guidance from the Oregon Department of Education instructs schools on how best to support and protect gender expansive students, defined as, “people whose gender expression and identity expand beyond perceived or expected societal gender norms.”

It also reminds schools of state and federal laws requiring they do so.

