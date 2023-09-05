Ashley Haney, first-grade teacher, and student teacher Nathan Elwood instruct students in their class at Ferguson Elementary School on the first day of school Tuesday. Elwood will do half a year as a student teacher under the guidance of Haney, and then move to a fourth-grade class to complete his training. Elwood is a student at SOU.
Domingo Arriola instructs his third-grade class at Ferguson Elementary School on the first day of school Tuesday. Arriola is preparing students for work in a pyramid of cups activity, a learning opportunity for students to work together and become better acquainted.
Ferguson Elementary School welcomed students for the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday, along with the rest of Klamath County and Klamath Falls city schools.
“The kids were super excited to come back and see each other,” said first-grade teacher Ashley Haney. And she was right. Her classroom hummed with busy students, some helping each other with the assignment, with others working energetically along.