A student at Lakewood Elementary School in Cecilia, Ky., uses her laptop to participate in an emotional check-in at the start of the school day. Schools across the country are using technology to screen students’ state of mind. Other schools are expanding counseling programs or have opened wellness centers for students and staff.

 Timothy D. Easley/The Associated Press

School wellness centers can help improve mental and behavioral health for students and staff, according to a new analysis by Brigham Young University.

They just require proper investments, institutional and community support and staffing to be able to offer students and teachers a productive oasis from everyday and societal stresses.

