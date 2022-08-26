School Shootings Bleeding

In this March 28, 2018, photo, trauma care specialist Brian Feist and Dr. Richard Sidwell lead a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss. Feist and Sidwell are among those helping educators learn skills in medical training through a nonprofit program, dubbed Stop the Bleed. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Familiar and not always productive patterns have emerged over the past two decades for schools and communities shattered by mass shootings.

Some of those — including knee-jerk and politically motivated reactions — can actually work against solving root problems associated with school violence, according to security experts and others on the front lines of the issue.

