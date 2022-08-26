Schools Mental Health First Aid

An unidentified student rests on his desk as the Mojave Unified School District Superintendent Katherine Aguirre, center rear, addresses students before their spring break at California City Middle School in California City, Calif., on Friday, March 11, 2022. Since the pandemic started, experts have warned of a mental health crisis facing American children that is now visibly playing out at schools across the country. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

 Damian Dovarganes

Anxiety and stress levels are up for many students, parents, staff and teachers as they return to campuses and classrooms for the 2022-23 school year.

Some students and teachers are still wrestling with the return to schools after the remote learning and shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags