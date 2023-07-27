A display of footprint casts, on display at Mike Rimman’s booth at the event. “The flayed prints in the toes show movement. You can see these feet digging in and spreading out as the foot hits the ground. You can’t fabricate that flaying movement this naturally,” Rimman explains.
Crystal Hill dressed for the occasion as she attends the Glide Sasquatch Festival, Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Caden Perry/OPB
Caden Perry/OPB
Competitors participate in the Sasquatch calling contest, trying their best to attract Sasquatch to the festival grounds, doing impressions and making mockeries of the beast.
Caden Perry/OPB
The main stage decorations at the Glide Sasquatch Festival on July 22, 2023. The Sasquatch decorations and inflatables were all commissioned from local vendors and artists.
The story of Glide is a very common small-town industry tale. Big mill moves in, brings the townspeople and energy with it. Big mill moves out, leaves a mill-sized hole, strands local businesses and people with little to start again. If that was not enough, the Archie Creek wildfires of 2020 burned 131,542 acres of the nearby Umpqua Forest and forced the evacuation of Glide. For a town as small as it is, the sun seemed to be setting on the tale of Glide.
But, a new tradition in Glide is taking off that might set a big tone for the town. Last year, Glide started putting on a festival for Sasquatch, Oregon’s famous big-footed cryptid. Originally slated for only 500 attendees, instead 2,500 guests turned out to squatch around. Ahead of last Saturday’s 2023 festival, organizers were estimating about 5,000 people would attend, although final attendance numbers are not yet out.