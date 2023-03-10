Transgender Rights

U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Oregon, speaks on the House floor Friday, March 10.

 Screenshot

U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas is calling on Congress and other state governments to follow Oregon’s lead supporting transgender people as the state seeks to expand access to gender-affirming care.

In a short speech on the House floor Friday morning, Salinas, a Democrat, criticized “dangerous rhetoric” about trans people in Congress and across the country.

Tags