MERLIN — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the Rum Creek Fire area causing firefighters on the blaze to brace for high temperatures, gusty winds and low relative humidity.
According to an Inciweb news release Tuesday morning, in advance of this weather change, firefighters have worked aggressively to cool and contain the fire. Operations Section Chief Mike Carlson describes the fire’s status as: “We’ve got a line around it and we want to keep it there.”
“Crews completed the last of the planned tactical firing operations Sunday night, tying the west line from Mount Peavine to the Rogue River,” the release states. “Firefighters have found small slop-overs in this section, and are securing these. Unburned islands in the Rum Creek and Montgomery Creek drainages continue to burn actively. Members of the Crane Valley Hotshots will be working and camping near this remote area to monitor the fire and suppress flare-ups or spot fires as needed. This includes calling in aerial drops of water and retardant if needed.”
Firefighters continue to mop up residual heat near all fire lines, according to the release. The goal is to have a cold strip of ground adjacent to the fire line with minimal residual fuel to carry fire past containment lines. Firefighters are mopping up, adding depth along the edges, as time permits to reduce the chance of fire escaping.
According to the release, water drops from aircraft are cooling flare-ups and hot areas near the fire’s edges, especially in areas not accessible by engines and far from streams. Retardant was dropped outside the fire lines in some areas to reduce the chance of spot fires outside the planned perimeter. At times, air operations have been restricted by limited visibility due to smoke.