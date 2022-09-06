Rum Creek Fire Map
Inciweb

MERLIN — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the Rum Creek Fire area causing firefighters on the blaze to brace for high temperatures, gusty winds and low relative humidity.

According to an Inciweb news release Tuesday morning, in advance of this weather change, firefighters have worked aggressively to cool and contain the fire. Operations Section Chief Mike Carlson describes the fire’s status as: “We’ve got a line around it and we want to keep it there.”

