Rum Creek Fire Map
Inciweb

MERLIN — The Rum Creek Fire continued to burn Thursday, Sept. 1 with containment at 1% and the size at 14,940 acres.

The fire is expected to burn actively due to high temperatures and low relative humidity, according to a press release from Inciweb. On Friday, Sept. 2 in the afternoon or early evening, a dry cold front will move through the area.

