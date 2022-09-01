MERLIN — The Rum Creek Fire continued to burn Thursday, Sept. 1 with containment at 1% and the size at 14,940 acres.
The fire is expected to burn actively due to high temperatures and low relative humidity, according to a press release from Inciweb. On Friday, Sept. 2 in the afternoon or early evening, a dry cold front will move through the area.
“While this will bring slightly cooler temperatures, the front is also expected to bring gusty winds from the northwest,” the release states. “Fire personnel will be monitoring the weather closely and watching for wind-driven flare-ups.”
According to the release, “Firefighters continue to concentrate on the east side of the Rum Creek Fire, focusing on areas of slop-over from Tuesday evening. [Wednesday, Aug. 31] and overnight, crews established new fire lines and cooled its edge, keeping the fire from spreading further east. Fire managers connected new fire lines to previously established lines south toward the Rogue River and conducted a tactical burn.”
The blaze, caused by lightning, began around noon Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Inciweb’s press release states that firefighters were concentrating in and near McKnabe Creek on Thursday, Sept. 1.
“This area, described as steep, deep and full of snags, was unsafe for night work by firefighters,” the release states. “The fire is burning actively in the McKnabe Creek drainage, and firefighters intend to initiate line construction in this area [Thursday]. Firefighters and dozers are also working south from Grave Creek, preparing fire lines for a tactical firing in the coming days.”
Overnight Wednesday, according to the release, firefighters successfully burned a pocket of residual fuel near Ennis Island with no spot fires found south of the Rogue River which helped secure the south edge of the fire.
Evacuation orders are still in effect for the area around the blaze, including a new Level 1 — Be Ready order issued Wednesday, Aug. 31 by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
That new order is for the area north of Copper Queen Road and the 2000 block of Dog Creek Road as well as south of Rattlesnake Road and Tunnel Creek, east of Brimstone Road and Lower Grave Creek Road, and for Joe Count Road west of Interstate 5.