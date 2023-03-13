Mazama students James Donahue, left, and Gage Bordelon, right, members of team Delaware, pose with their world-championship qualifying robot moments before competing in the final round of the state championship.
Dalles High School team System Overload — Jack McCallister, left, Ian Castaneda and Colin Schecter — accepts the Excellence Award shortly after winning the 2023 Oregon State Robotics Championship on Saturday, March 11 at Mazama High School.
Mazama students James Donahue, left, and Gage Bordelon, right, members of team Delaware, pose with their world-championship qualifying robot moments before competing in the final round of the state championship.
Dalles High School team System Overload — Jack McCallister, left, Ian Castaneda and Colin Schecter — accepts the Excellence Award shortly after winning the 2023 Oregon State Robotics Championship on Saturday, March 11 at Mazama High School.
Five robotics teams from the Klamath County School District are headed to the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.
Last weekend, KCSD hosted the 2023 VEX Robotics Oregon State Championships, bringing together hundreds of students from middle and high schools throughout the region.
After a long day of battles and interviews at Mazama High School, only nine of Oregon’s top 62 teams qualified to compete at the international level. Three of those nine will be represented by Mazama teams. One team from Henley High School and another from Lost River Middle School also made the cut.
Mazama senior Emerson Metcalf said the structure of VEX robotics championship battles changes from year to year.
“The REC Foundation designs a game each year for [robotics teams] and presents some sort of scoring challenge,” Metcalf said, “just a general game set up for teams to design bots around to perform in.”
“It’s like a sport, but with robots,” said Mark Elfbrandt, a fellow Mazama senior.
Metcalf and Elfbrandt are on one of the Mazama teams which made it to the final round, earning them an opportunity to compete internationally. This will be their second world championship.
This year, the games required competitors to build robots which could collect round, yellow discs and launch them into a raised basket similar to those used in disc golf.
Mazama robotics coach Laura Nickerson said each round starts off with a 15-second period where competing robots must function autonomously. Points scored during this period are worth more than those earned while the bot is being driven.
Nickerson organized the event.
Bot battles came to a close when two teams from Dalles High School won the final match.
Dalles senior Jack McCallister said their team, System Overload, is the reigning state champion. This will be the second time McCallister and his teammates, Ian Castaneda and Colin Schecter, have made it to the world championships.
“We won our division,” McCallister said. “We placed seventh [at the world championship] last year.”
Dalles robotics coach Chuck Webber said the robotics club was awarded enough grant funding prior to the event to cover expenses for their travels to the world championship.
In addition to tournament finalists, five other award-winning teams from Portland, Vale and Salem battled their way into the world championships next month.