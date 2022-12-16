The Rogue Wolf Pack, which travels between Klamath and Jackson counties, has been confirmed as injuring a cow on private land in the Wood River Valley of Klamath County.

According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, the injury occurred Nov. 26, when a cow was killed. Information about the injury was not released until Thursday, Dec. 15. Under recently enacted policy ODFW, only very incomplete information is provided with few details.


