Klamath Falls City Streets Division crews will be performing work Aug. 7 through August 11 during the hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. as follows:
• Asphalt Crew will be prepping asphalt for upcoming chipseal on Aug. 7-11 at streets between California Avenue, Upham Sreet and Lincoln Street.
• Paint Crew, aug. 8-9, painting legends, crosswalks and curbs on Eldorado Avenue at Pacific Terrace and around Roosevelt School.
• Klamath Union High School and Eagle Ridge High School Aug 10-11.
• Sign maintenance and sweeping on Aug. 7-11 throughout the city as needed. Detours and signage will be in place.
Streets Staff thanks our citizens in advance for proceeding with caution in areas where crews are working. Work may be delayed or due to weather, equipment breakdown or unexpected emergencies.
Please call the City Public Works Department with any questions at (541) 883-5385.
KLAMATH COUNTY STREET WORK
Klamath County will have work crews at the following locations. Please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. If you are able to avoid the work zones, please use an alternate route for your safety and the safety of Klamath County employees and our contractors.
• Chip Seal Crew — Aug. 7-8, Westside Road. Aug. 9-10, Westside Road, Rocky Point Road and Pelican Butte Road
• Early morning broom crew — Aug. 8- 10, Westside Road. Aug. 11, Westside Road, Rocky Point Road and Pelican Butte Road.
• Vicinity of Stearns Elementary School — Road and utility work
• Crest Street: Clinton to Denver — Expect daily lane closures.
In general, flagging stations will be set up at the end of the work zone and delays will be up to 20 minutes for the motoring public. Our goal is to minimize the delay to the motoring public. Other minor work is occurring through the county but we are only listing the major items in this announcement. There may be adjustments of work schedules due to weather or other items outside of the County’s control (breakdown of equipment, material/resource availability, etc.). Please do not contact the county if you do not see work occurring, it could be finished already or will be rescheduled.
Please drive slow through chip seal and paint stripe areas reduce damage. It will also reduce the probability of oil or paint getting on your vehicle. Klamath County Public Works and the Board of County Commissioners appreciate the motoring publics’ patience during the repair season for our local roads and bridges. If you have any questions regarding work, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 883-4696.