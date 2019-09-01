If you’re traveling by train on Amtrak’s Coast Starlight, which goes all the way up and down the West Coast from Seattle to Los Angeles, you may be joined by some docents from the Klamath County Museum, guiding you through your journey.
Sitting in the observation car on a train moving through Oregon’s forests can be daunting if you don’t know what you’re looking at, but with these docents on board, you’ll soon have a solid grasp on everything you see out the train window.
Todd Kepple is the Klamath County Museum Manager and the head of the docent program. On Tuesday, Aug. 27, he and Bud Hart, a volunteer, made the roundtrip journey from Klamath Falls to Eugene on the Coast Starlight.
As the train made its way to Eugene, with views of the Williamson River, Odell Lake and Salt Creek Canyon out the window, Kepple and Hart made sure to keep the audience in the observation car entertained and interested.
“I love it,” Stephanie Rhodes, a passenger, said. “Usually when you’re on a train, you’re just looking at trees. But now you’re looking at Douglas Firs, Ponderosa Pines, Mountain Hemlocks.”
Kepple said that the docent program is beneficial for many parties. He said that Amtrak likes the program because the educational experience can make a long train ride more enjoyable for its passengers and Klamath County promotes the program because it hopes to encourage tourism to the area.
“And we get to meet all of you nice people,” Kepple said to the passengers. “Plus, we get a free dinner in the dining hall.”
Connie Rios was a passenger on the Coast Starlight travelling from Chico, California to Portland. She said that she was glad to get the opportunity to hear more about what’s going on outside the train.
“Usually, when I’m on the train, I wish I knew what was what,” Rios said.
Kepple also thinks it’s nice to help break some of the typical train monotony with interesting facts.
“One of the things I find rewarding about this program is that you’ll encounter passengers that have been on the train for a day, or two days, or even more, and they’re just sitting there, staring out the window,” Kepple said. “So when someone comes on to give a program, it’s like a breath of fresh air.”
Kepple and the Klamath County Museum are looking for more volunteers to be Amtrak docents, sharing with train passengers about everything there is to see on the route from Klamath Falls to Eugene. He said that they would like to have a program on the train every day, but with a current lack of volunteers, this is not possible.
Kepple said that the program had been running since Pat McMillan, former Klamath County Museum Manager, started it in 1997.
“With a few interruptions, it’s been going ever since,” Kepple said.
Kepple used to volunteer for the program before he became the manager of the museum, and he remembers how riding the train used to be.
“Back in the old days, we didn’t have GPS devices to tell us where we were,” Kepple said. “We were just going through these mountains and these hills, like, ‘where the heck are we?’ We really relied on the mile post markers to know where we were.”
Bud Hart has been serving as a volunteer docent for several years. One of his favorite things along the ride to Eugene is the series of 21 tunnels that the train goes through about halfway through the trip.
The 14th tunnel — which is at mile post 556 — is particularly interesting, as the train goes through the tunnel headed northwest and emerges headed northeast.
Hart said that working as a volunteer docent is rewarding and fun.
“Especially if you like to talk a lot,” he said, laughing. It keeps him busy, too.
“It’s something to get me out of my wife’s hair for a day,” he said.
In the end, the docent program hopes to encourage people to check out Klamath Falls and keep them entertained on a train ride. Even if people don’t get off the train immediately to go look at some of the attractions the docents point out, Kepple said that they might remember this positive experience with Klamath County later.
“In my view, the best we can hope for is to leave people with a positive impression of the word Klamath,” he said.
There will be a volunteer information session on Tuesday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Klamath County Museum. For more information on how to be a volunteer docent, call the museum at 541-882-1000.