The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) related to the death of a federally protected gray wolf in Klamath County.
FWS spokesmen announced Thursday, Dec. 15 that on Oct. 6, a radio-collared male gray wolf known as OR103 was found dead near Upper Klamath Lake.
“It is a violation of the Endangered Species Act to kill a gray wolf, which is listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon,” a FWS statement said. It noted the incident is being investigated by FWS with the assistance of the Oregon State Police.
Anyone with information about this case should call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 503-682-6131 or the Oregon State Police Tip Line at 800-452-7888. Callers may remain anonymous.
OR103 was an adult male wolf that was originally captured after it was injured in a coyote leghold trap in July 2021. After FSW biologists determined he was not seriously injured, he was fitted with a GPS radio collar and released.
The wolf was later found in the Keno area west of Klamath Falls. As a result, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife designated a new Area of Known Wolf Activity, or AKWA, in the Keno management of Klamath County. In making the designation, FWS officials said OR103 originally dispersed into Northern California and resided there until returning to Oregon in July 2022. According to a news release, “The recent localized movement indicates the wolf is now resident in Klamath County.” The AKWA includes large private ranches and industrial timberland used for cattle grazing from the spring through fall. The area is bordered on the west by the Mountain Lakes Wilderness and on the east by Upper Klamath Lake.
Earlier this year, FWS said OR103 killed three cattle in the Doak Mountain area near Klamath Falls. There were several reports of OR103 being sighted standing alongside roadways, including Highway 140 in the Doak Mountain area.
Gray wolves (Canis lupus) are the largest wild members of Canidae, or dog family, with adults ranging in weight from 40 to 175 pounds, depending on sex and geographic locale. Gray wolves have a circumpolar range, including North America, Europe and Asia.
In recent years, gray wolves have been seen in Southern Oregon and far Northern California, most notably the Rogue Pack in areas of Jackson and Klamath counties. This year, the Rogue Pack is blamed for about a dozen deaths of several cattle grazing in the Fort Klamath area.
According to FWS, the wide range of habitats in which wolves can thrive “reflects their adaptability as a species and includes temperate forests, mountains, tundra, taiga, grasslands and deserts. In North America, wolves are primarily predators of medium and large hooved mammals, such as moose, elk, white-tailed deer, mule deer, caribou, muskox and bison” along with cattle.
“Gray wolves have long legs that are well adapted to running, allowing them to move fast and travel far in search of food, and large skulls and jaws that are well suited to catching and feeding on large mammals. Wolves also have keen senses of smell, hearing and vision, which they use to detect prey and one another. Pelt color varies in wolves more than in almost any other species, from white to grizzled gray to brown to coal black.”
Historically, FWS notes that during the early 1900s, predator-control programs resulted in the elimination of wolves throughout most of the conterminous United States, with the exception of northeast Minnesota.
Gray wolves were originally listed under the Endangered Species Act as subspecies or as regional populations of subspecies in the contiguous United States and Mexico. In 1978, FWS reclassified the gray wolf as endangered at the species level throughout the contiguous United States and Mexico, except for gray wolves in Minnesota, which were classified as threatened. The Northern Rocky Mountains population was delisted due to recovery in 2011, except for Wyoming which was delisted in 2017. Remaining wolf populations in the contiguous United States were delisted due to recovery in 2021.