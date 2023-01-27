Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is seen on a store's surveillance video in this screen capture provided by the Grants Pass Police Department. A manhunt is underway to find Foster, who is accused of kidnapping, assault and attempted murder.
This updated photo of Benjamin Foster is being distributed by the Grants Pass Police Department as they search for Foster, who is wanted on kidnapping, assault and attempted murder charges.
Tina Marie Jones, 68, of Wolf Creek, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 26 for hindering prosecution.
The Grants Pass Police Department announced Friday, Jan. 27 that a reward of $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the capture and arrest of Benjamin Obadiah Foster.
Foster, 36, of Wolf Creek, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, assault and attempted murder after police found a woman Tuesday, Jan. 24 bound, beaten and unconscious.
On Thursday, Jan. 26, the GPPD — with the assistance of the Oregon State Police SWAT, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and federal partners — served a search warrant in the 1300 block of Sunny Valley Loop in Wolf Creek in an effort arrest Foster.
“Following a lengthy manhunt, Foster evaded capture and likely received assistance in fleeing the area,” a GPPD press release states. “Numerous items of evidence, including Foster’s 2008 Nissan Sentra, were seized during the search.”
Also during the search, investigators arrested 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones of Wolf Creek for Hindering Prosecution. She was lodged at the Josephine County Jail.
According to the press release, “the investigation has revealed that [Foster] is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims. The Grants Pass Police Department wants the community to be extra safe while this predator is still at large and also advises that anyone assisting Ben Foster with his escape will face potential prosecution.”
Foster is described as a 6-foot-tall white male, weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair (possibly worn in a bun) and blue eyes. He is believed to be in possession of a handgun and is considered extremely dangerous.
The Grants Pass Police Department has established a Tip-Line and is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Foster. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grants Pass Police Tip-Line at 541-237-5607. Citizens should not approach this extremely dangerous suspect and call 911. Reference Grants Pass case #23-3570.
According to media reports and court records, Foster was arrested in 2019 for holding his then girlfriend captive for two weeks in a Vegas apartment. The woman told police Foster used zip ties to restrain her and shaved her head after being worried he was being followed and surveilled. The woman also told Las Vegas Metropolitan Police that Foster burned her with lye.
Nevada Department of Corrections records show Foster served prison time for a battery charge. His term expired in April 2021. He has also faced other domestic violence charges, according to media reports.