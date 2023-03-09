National retailers have been sounding alarm bells for the past year: Organized shoplifting is on the rise, and needs to be addressed urgently by policy makers.

In Oregon, Safeway/Albertson’s complains of losing more than $15 million in Multnomah County stores throughout the past eight years. Police agencies talk of coordinated efforts to steal large amounts of merchandise, then sell it on the web or via flea markets. Store employees say they can feel unsafe as thieves carry out brazen thefts.

