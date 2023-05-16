Senate Walkout

Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, speaks on the Senate floor Feb. 15 at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem. The GOP-led Senate walkout reached its 11th day Tuesday, May 16.

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Republican senators Tuesday, May 16 showed no signs of ending their walkout as a fourth senator reached 10 unexcused absences, which disqualifies legislators from serving another term of office.

Sen. Cedric Hayden, R-Fall Creek, is now part of a growing group that includes Republican Sens. Daniel Bonham of The Dalles and Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls — and Independent Sen. Brian Boquist of Dallas. Under Measure 113, passed by a wide majority in November, they are barred from serving another term after the next election.

