Two Oregon Republican legislators and an anti-abortion group are suing top legislative leaders, alleging that they broke state law because the written summary of a major bill on abortion and gender-affirming care isn’t easy to understand.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, May 3 in Marion County Circuit Court by Rep. Emily McIntire of Eagle Point, Sen. Suzanne Weber of Tillamook and Oregon Right to Life, coincides with a Republican walkout in the Senate over the same readability issues on other bills.

