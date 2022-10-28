Republicans

Analysts say five districts in the state Senate are competitive, giving Republicans their best shot in years to take control.

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Republicans have their best chance in years to wrest control of the Oregon Senate away from Democrats this November, buoyed by national trends, a competitive governor’s race and key issues and concerns that favor the GOP.

State political analysts say this cycle could be as positive for Republicans as 2010, when they got out of superminority status in the Senate, tied the House 30-30 and came within 1.5 percentage points of winning the governor’s office — the narrowest margin of victory since 1956.


