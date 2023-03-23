Incidents of antisemitic hate were up sharply in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest as a whole in 2022, according to new data from the ADL Pacific Northwest, a regional chapter of a national anti-hate group.

“We often say, based on history, that antisemitism is the canary in the coal mine,” said Miri Cypers, the regional director of ADL Pacific Northwest. “White supremacy as a system is connected through antisemitism.”

