A former state representative’s claims that Tina Kotek threatened professional consequences if he would not back a key bill are supported by evidence, an investigator has concluded.

But according to a long-delayed draft investigative report, provided to OPB Friday, then-House Speaker Kotek’s conduct in that conversation with former state Rep. Diego Hernandez did not run afoul of rules against creating a hostile workplace. And Kotek’s call for Hernandez to resign nearly a year later, as he faced accusations of harassment, likely did not constitute workplace retaliation, the investigation found.