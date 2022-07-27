Britain Assange

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange supporters hold placards as they gather outside Westminster Magistrates court in London on April 20. The U.S. government wants to prosecute Assange for publishing classified and secret information.

 Alastair Grant/The Associated Press

A new effort would change a 105-year-old espionage law that has been used by the U.S. government and security agencies to go after journalists and whistleblowers who delve into national secrets and classified information.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon and Reps. Ro Khanna, D-California and Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, are advocating reforms to the 1917 Espionage Act.

