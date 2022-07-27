Wikileaks founder Julian Assange supporters hold placards as they gather outside Westminster Magistrates court in London on April 20. The U.S. government wants to prosecute Assange for publishing classified and secret information.
A new effort would change a 105-year-old espionage law that has been used by the U.S. government and security agencies to go after journalists and whistleblowers who delve into national secrets and classified information.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon and Reps. Ro Khanna, D-California and Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, are advocating reforms to the 1917 Espionage Act.
The act dates back to World War I. It has been used to go after alleged spies, whistleblowers, anti-war advocates across multiple conflicts, alleged communists during the Cold War and other anti-government voices.
The federal law has been used in the prosecutions of alleged spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, socialist presidential candidate Eugene V. Debs, Pentagon Papers’ source Daniel Ellsberg, Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard and 21st century whistleblowers Edward Snowden, Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning.
In 2013, the Obama administration and the U.S. Justice Department used the law to spy on journalist James Rosen and subpoena phone records of the Associated Press over coverage of alleged classified information including North Korea’s weapons programs.
The lawmakers want to add provisions to protect journalists from federal prosecutions related to the spying. It would also change rules for how members of Congress are able to receive and handle classified information, including from whistleblowers.
Disclosures of secret information to Congress can result in prosecutions under the Espionage Act.
“Journalists should never be prosecuted by the government for what they publish. Especially when politicians abuse the law to keep the public in the dark about misconduct or abuse,” said Wyden, who chairs the influential Senate Finance Committee. “The Espionage Act currently provides the executive branch with sweeping powers that are ripe for abuse to target journalists and whistleblowers who reveal information some officials would rather keep secret. This bill ensures only personnel with security clearances can be prosecuted for improperly revealing classified information and that whistleblowers can reveal classified abuses directly to Congress, federal regulators, and oversight bodies.”
According to the lawmakers, the new bill would not hinder U.S. prosecutions or potential prosecutions of Wikileaks founder Assange and National Security Agency whistleblower Snowden.
Snowden fled the U.S. after revealing domestic surveillance of American citizens he discovered while working as an NSA contractor.
Assange is being held in a British prison and could be extradited to the U.S. to face charges under the Espionage Act for publishing intelligence and other classified information.
The new bill mirrors changes pushed to the law in 2020 but now includes backers from both political parties.
Massie said the bill aims to curtail prosecutions such as ones against Assange.
“At a time when government officials claim the right to perform warrantless surveillance upon all American citizens, there is an urgent need to zealously guard freedom of the press and to demand government transparency and accountability,” said Massie, a conservative Republican. “The ongoing attempts to prosecute journalists like Julian Assange under the Espionage Act threaten our First Amendment rights, and should be opposed by all who wish to safeguard our constitutional rights now and in the years to come.”