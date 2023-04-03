Tony Augustine Project Wildflower

Oregon Tech graduate student Tony Augustine, captain of Project Wildflower, presents his and design consultant William Stobaugh's project at the EnergyTech University Prize competition during the regional event in February.

Project Wildflower, a team of two Oregon Tech students, has been chosen to advance in the EnergyTech University Prize (EnergyTech UP), a competition funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Tony Augustine is the team captain, and William Stobaugh is the design consultant. Both are graduate students in Renewable Energy Engineering. Their graduate advisor, Feng Shi, Ph.D., also serves as project advisor.

