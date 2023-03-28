Looking for a memorable way to spend the Memorial Day weekend?
In conjunction with Remembering the Modoc War events commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Modoc War, this year’s 10th annual Art of Survival Century and Gravel Grinder bicycle rides will include sites where, or near, some of the war’s major events occurred. The 59-mile Metric Century, for example, will include stops or information at Captain Jack’s Stronghold, Canby Cross and Hospital Rock.
The two-day event is set for Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. The Saturday rides — with four routes offering a choice of distances — will begin and end at the Broadway Theater in Malin while the trio of Sunday Gravel Grinder rides will start and end at the Butte Valley Community Center in Dorris.
“Come celebrate our 10th annual Art of Survival Century and Gravel Grinder Bicycle Rides on Memorial Day weekend,” said Linda Woodley, who heads an organizing committee that includes members from Malin, Merrill, Dorris and Lava Beds National Monument. “Cycle along the uncrowded backroads of our beautiful Basin in the shadow of majestic Mount Shasta, while learning more about rural life in our southern Oregon and northern California communities.”
Organizers emphasize the events are “rides,” not races, with opportunities to stop for some interpretative programs and snacks along the routes.
Organizers also noted the Saturday ride will include areas along the banks of Lost River near Merrill, where a battle between Army troops from Fort Klamath attempted to return Modocs back to a reservation near Chiloquin. The Modoc’s refusal ignited the war between the Modoc Indians and U.S. Army.
“Witness first-hand where the war started and where many of the battles took place,” organizers said.
Along with Modoc War sites, Woodley and others emphasize “there is plenty to see and do in our region, so bring your family and enjoy the holiday weekend.”
Activities will begin with a pre-ride reception from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 26 at the Malin Broadway Theater in Malin. People can pick up ride packets, meet and mingle with other cyclists, enjoy refreshments, discover new activities to explore and learn about the history of the Klamath Basin.
Day 1 rides Saturday, May 27 include four routes that begin and end at the Malin Community Park in Malin — the 100-mile Century, 60-mile Metric Century, 38-mile and family-friendly 13-mile road routes along with a 22-mile mountain bike route in the Medicine Lake Highlands.
On Sunday, May 28, the mix of a Gravel Grinder, or non-pavement, rides covering distances of 74 and 54 miles and a family-friendly 13-mile route, will begin and end at the Butte Valley Community Center in Dorris. Participants of the two long routes will ride along the flatlands of Butte Valley, including the Butte Valley Wildlife Area, farms, ranches and up to Juanita Lake. Views of snow-capped Mount Shasta and Goosenest Mountain will be plentiful.
People who register for rides on both days get a discount. Post-ride meals will be offered both days and are included in the registration fees. Camping and lodging options are also available.
For detailed information, including maps of the various rides, go to the Art of Survival website at survivalcentury.com.