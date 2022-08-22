Teens wishing to participate in the Klamath County Library's Moonlighter Lock-In this weekend must register before the event.
The Lock-In is scheduled for 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 to 8 a.m. Saturday, August. 27.
During the overnight event for teens ages 12 to 18, the library will provide crafting activities such as making bath bombs, snacks such as ice cream and a waffle bar, and even a bouncy house.
In addition to registration, teens must also have a signed permission slip.
For more information or to register, stop by Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894, or email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org.
