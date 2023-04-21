The final day to register to vote in the Special District Election is Tuesday, April 25.
According to a press release from the Klamath County Clerk's Office, postmarks on registrations do count, so registrations can be sent Tuesday. You can also register online at oregonvotes.gov or in person at the County Clerk's Office at 305 Main St. in Klamath Falls.
Registrations can be updated at any time.
Ballots for the Special District Election will be mailed Wednesday, April 26. Voted ballots much be received in the Elections Office or in any official drop site by 8 p.m. Election Day, the press release states.
Ballots may also be mailed in through the U.S. Mail and will count as long as they are signed, postmarked on or before Election Day or received by the County Clerk's Office within seven days after Election Day.
The press release states that official drop sites are listed on the Klamath County website at www.klamathcounty.org/685/Drop-Sites. The drop sites will be open by Saturday, April 29.
If you have not received your ballot by Tuesday, May 2, the press release states, contact the County Clerk's Office by calling 541-883-5134 or emailing elections@klamathcounty.org. You can also fill out a ballot replacement form in the County Clerk's Office and be handed a replacement.
According to the press release, each ballot is designed specifically for where a voter resides and the districts the voter's residence address includes.