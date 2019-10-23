ALTURAS, Calif. — All horses gathered in 2019 from the Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory and kept at the Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals have been processed and are now ready for placement.
Fifty-eight horses have already been selected for placement into their new homes. Applications for adoption and sale with limitations, along with the required pick-up planning form, are available at https://go.usa.gov/xQ3r3.
The Modoc National Forest will host the first of a series of monthly adoption events on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend a tour of the corrals beginning at 10 a.m. Anyone wanting to select horses will need to make an appointment ahead of time by calling 530-233-8713.
After this first event, appointments to view horses on Wednesdays, Fridays and the first Saturday of every month can be made by calling 530-233-8738. Three-hour blocks to select horses with a Forest Service escort will be offered with confirmed reservations.
Forest personnel cannot guarantee the pickup of horses the same day selections are made. Those wanting to pick up horses the same day as selection should complete their selections by 12 p.m. to give corral personnel enough time for possible loading by late afternoon. Please plan on staying overnight locally or making arrangements for pick up at a later time and date.
A short video clip of each horse can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ModocMares and www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ModocGeldings. Multiple pictures of each horse with their tag numbers and descriptions meant to assist adopters with their selections can be found on the volunteer-run Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals Facebook page.
Pictures and videos of most of the approximately 340 horses at the Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals can be found at these locations. Images of more-recently processed horses will be uploaded soon. Two studs and 16 mares gathered in 2016 and then released back onto the territory were recaptured during this year’s gather. The mares have the freeze mark on their necks and an “LB” number on their back showing they were inoculated with PZP.