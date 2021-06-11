Regatta returns to yacht club, but wind proves elusive

Wind on Upper Klamath Lake was nowhere to be seen on Friday morning as sailors prepared to race in the North Western National Championship Regatta, hosted by the Klamath Yacht Club.
Yacht club skippers and crews are normally found racing on the lake or tracking wind speeds from their outlook post at the club’s upstairs bar. This week, with a few sailors in from out of town, the upcoming regatta dominated conversation.
“It’s a sailboat, it’s the most fun you’ll have at five miles per hour,” Lisa Mulvey said.
Mulvey owns a Santana 20 called “The Black Widow,” and has been sailing since she was about 12.
San Juan 21 is the boat of choice in this regatta. In fact, it is the only one allowed to participate in the weekend events. These monohull ships were crafted in Seattle and originally sold for around $35,000 in the 1970s.
Now the 21-inch, fiberglass sailboats are known as “the working man’s boat” according to Khris Barker, a crew member from Seattle.
“Used boats sell for around $2,500-$3,500,” he said.
The ideal wind for sailing is somewhere around 10-15 miles per hour. Anything under seven is hard work, and anything over 15 can be dangerous, said Mick Mulvey, a yacht club member and regatta spectator.
Despite sluggish winds, skippers and crews still set sail for the first of six races this weekend around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Eight boats lined up at the start line and after the air horn, the first fleet of boats took of. But at the end of the first lap the wind died.
Crews shed their extra layers of clothing and acted quick. They leaned off the sides of their boats stretching out their working sails with hopes to find a small breeze.
”We sail this lake every Wednesday and wind always comes from the north, but today it’s blowing from the east, west, and all over the place,” Mulvey said.
After the wind fell down, the rest of the race was a game of luck, according to Mulvey. Steven King, a local member of the yacht club, was leading in his boat called “Beyond Therapy,” but he got stuck in a flat part of the water and never regained momentum.
This happened to a number of other skippers. They floated in stiff water watching others catch gusts of wind and sail around the track, crossing the finish line.
The air horn sounded three more times to mark Steve Jensen in “Charmed Juan,” in first, while second went to Marc VanderSchalie’ in “Kermit,” and third place to Jim Lawson in “Slippery Sloop 2.”
“Part of that is trying to position yourself to where the wind is going to be best,” Karl Wenner, another skipper from the yacht club said after the race. Wenner and his crew of three were doing well until they lost the wind and had to wait until it picked back up.
VanderSchalie helps regulate and organize competitions. Attending regattas, and racing “Kermit” is a tradition that he shares with his father John and son Spencer, who are both on his crew and attended this weekend’s event.
He enjoys attending regattas because of the friendships he makes there.
“It is like an event where you get to see all your extended family,” he said.
Last June, the regatta was canceled, breaking all those bonds.
“We were set to go and then COVID hit,” said Greg Collins, acting chairman of the regatta.
Collins has been working with other skippers from the San Juan 21 fleet to plan the regatta since January. He participated in Friday’s race as crew for Wenner.
Roughly 24 boats participated in the 2015 regatta hosted by the yacht club. There were only eight boats this year because of COVID-19 precautions taken by the yacht club.
Collins enjoys sailing as a way to relax and unwind.
“It is very peaceful,” he said. “You are only thinking about one thing: how you can turn your sail to catch the most wind.”