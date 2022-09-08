Twenty years ago the state of Oregon debuted something unusual and new, a custom license plate celebrating Crater Lake National Park and its 100th anniversary.
Beginning Friday, Sept. 9, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles will offer something newer: An updated, more colorful Crater Lake license plate.
And, as with the 20-year-old plate, $30 from each purchase will go to a fund that helps support park programs, including the Crater Lake Science and Learning Center and Classroom at Crater Lake, which has enabled 5,000 school-aged youth to annually visit and learn about the park and lake in the winter and summer seasons.
“We’re excited. The program has been wildly successful,” says Bill Thorndike, president of the Crater Lake Trust.
Thorndike said the Crater Lake Centennial plate has generated a $9 million endowment. Under the management of the Oregon Community Foundation, he said the endowment produces a payout of around 4-1/2% to support education, research and other projects at the park, including an education coordinator. In an era of reduced or static budgets, the endowment has allowed the park to continue and expand education-related and other programs.
But Thorndike, like others, believes, “The 20-year-old plate is looking a little dated and the centennial was 20 years ago … Four hundred thousand Oregonians have basically said, ‘This is our national park and I like to celebrate it by having it on my car.’”
Since it was introduced in 2002, the Oregon DMV had sold about 400,000 Crater Lake licenses with an estimated 250,000 still on Oregon vehicles. As of Friday, Sept. 9, the plates — now regarded as “Centennial” plates — will no longer be available, replaced by the new, more colorful plates.
Along with the word “Centennial” being removed, the new Crater Lake plates show trees on Wizard Island and the caldera, ripples on the lake, a cloudy ski and, most of all, appropriately feature a much brighter blue lake.
Medford graphic artist Shelia Chambers did the redesign in cooperation with Thorndike, Nancy Tait, and Crater Lake Superintendent Craig Ackerman. She said a major challenge was, “How do we make it look different from the current plate so that Crater Lake (Centennial) plate holders might be interested in purchasing it?”
Although featuring the lake and Wizard Island from the same angle as the Centennial plate, “We wanted to make it more realistic, that deep azure blue.” Chambers believes the new plate is “significantly different.” During group discussions, she said it was decided to a “modern take on a vintage travel poster,” with a bluer lake, trees in slightly different hues of green, caldera walls textured in shades of brown and clouds floating over the lake.
“We went back and forth and back and forth,” Thorndike said of the revamped license plate.” “We’re very pleased with how it came out.”
Because the Crater Lake Centennial was among Oregon’s earliest custom license plates, he said technology available now was not available 20 years ago, noting, “That was state of the art then, but it’s not an accurate rendition,” referring to adding color and features that he believes are “brighter and nicer.”
And because Crater Lake is Oregon’s only national park, Thorndike, Chambers, Ackerman and others believe the Crater Lake license plates — the new and the Centennial — give Oregonians an opportunity to show pride in the lake and park while also supporting educational park programs.
“It’s win-win for everyone,” Thorndike believes. “We’re hoping, and we think, people will like it.”